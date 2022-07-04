Ogilvy India names Hirol Gandhi as President and Head Of Office – Mumbai & Kolkata

Hirol has worked across brands like Vodafone Idea, Cadbury, Parle, Bajaj Pulsar, Brook Bond Red Label and SBI Life Insurance, among others.
Ogilvy India announced that effective July 01, 2022, Hirol Gandhi has taken over as president and head of office – Mumbai and Kolkata.
A postgraduate from NMIMS, Hirol’s been an Ogilvy ambassador for 22 years. He has championed many success stories across clients and in varied leadership roles in Ogilvy.
A natural brand steward, Hirol has championed stellar work across brands like Vodafone Idea, Cadbury, Parle, Bajaj Pulsar, Brook Bond Red Label and SBI Life Insurance, among others.
A veteran of transformation, he drove new age work in Vodafone before any of us had started understanding the digital landscape. In the last 8 years, under his leadership, he transformed Vodafone Idea into one of the most mature integrated brands in the country.
In his 18 months stint as the managing partner of Ogilvy Mumbai, he steered the Mumbai office through the challenging Covid times. As a man of action, he drove, both employee care and business growth in equal measure.
VR Rajesh, Group President, Ogilvy India: “The next 3 years are the years of transformation for Ogilvy in India. Hirol is an extraordinary future focused leader who also has an astute sense of business. We need a champion like him to accelerate our journey into modernising our largest office.”
Hirol Gandhi, president and head of office – Mumbai and Kolkata: “After having successfully partnered brands in their growth and transformation journey, this is an equally exciting and challenging opportunity - chart the next chapter for Mumbai and Kolkata offices, and further accelerate the transformation agenda. I'm really looking forward to my next phase at Ogilvy.”