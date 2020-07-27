Ogilvy India promotes Hephzibah Pathak to Vice Chairperson

The appointment will be effective from August 1, 2020.
Ogilvy India has announced the elevation of Hephzibah Pathak. She will join the chairman's office of Ogilvy India as vice chairperson. This office is effective August 1, 2020.
Hephzibah's track record is a dream run for any communications professional. She joined Ogilvy Chennai in 1997 as Accounts Supervisor. In 1999, she moved to Mumbai with Unilever's acquisition of Ponds India Ltd.
She has been a brand champion for clients like Orange/Hutch/Vodafone, Unilever, and Cadbury's among others.
Hephzibah's golden run includes heading Ogilvy's Mumbai office, appointment as director on the Ogilvy India Board and her current role as chief client officer, Ogilvy India, all of which she performed excellently.
Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer Worldwide & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: My congratulations and best wishes to Hephzibah! Transforming and growing brands and businesses through path breaking creative solutions is Hephzibah’s forte. It is also the greatest need for our clients. I am sure that Hephzibah will add greater power to a differentiated Ogilvy offering.