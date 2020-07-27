Ogilvy India promotes Hephzibah Pathak to Vice Chairperson

Hephzibah's track record is a dream run for any communications professional. She joined Ogilvy Chennai in 1997 as Accounts Supervisor. In 1999, she moved to Mumbai with Unilever's acquisition of Ponds India Ltd.

She has been a brand champion for clients like Orange/Hutch/Vodafone, Unilever, and Cadbury's among others.

Hephzibah's golden run includes heading Ogilvy's Mumbai office, appointment as director on the Ogilvy India Board and her current role as chief client officer, Ogilvy India, all of which she performed excellently.