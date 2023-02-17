Ogilvy ropes in Juneston Mathana from Grey Group as Executive Creative Director

At Grey Group, he was the Executive Creative Director.
Ogilvy India has recently appointed Juneston Mathana as executive creative director. He joins the advertising agency from Grey Group, where his last held designation was executive creative director. Mathana joined Grey Group in May 2015 as group creative director.
An advertising professional with more than 15 years of experience in the industry, in the past, Mathana has also worked with Leo Burnett, McCann Worldgroup and DDB Mudra Group. He has worked with brands like Gillette, Raymond, Cipla, Kinder Joy, Pantene, Indian Oil, Parachute, Nestle and Sri Lankan Airlines from a stint in Colombo.