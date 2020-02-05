Ogilvy's Digvijay Singh Shekhawat joins BBDO India

BBDO India welcomes Digvijay Singh Shekhawat as General Manager and Executive Vice President to head its Bengaluru operations. He reports to Suraja Kishore, CEO - BBDO India.
Digvijay comes with 20 years of experience across categories such as technology, automobile, jewellery, publishing, e-commerce, luxury and start-up brands. He has worked with multinational agencies including Wunderman, Ogilvy and India Today, India’s leading media house.
A certified digital professional with extensive experience in marketing, advertising and sales along with being a management graduate, Digvijay’s strength lies in his integrated communications with experience spanning across both B2B and B2C. He has led global brands in India, such as Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, BMW, Amazon, and leading national brands for including Tanishq, Zoomcar, Cricket.com, CK Birla group and India Today.
Digvijay has won awards ranging from Emvies, ECHO, Kyoorius and Inkspell to name a few.
Commenting on Digvijay’s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO - BBDO India said, “To shape the future and drive growth, we need leaders who are composed and restless at the same time, Digivijay has unique combination of both these traits. His coming on board has added more strength to our senior leadership team, and I am certain he is going to accelerate our ambition to offer efficiency and creative effectiveness to our clients.”
Speaking about his appointment, Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India added, “We are fortunate to have Digvijay join our leadership team. His understanding of digital content and media in an integrated communication world will help our clients maximise their message, reach and impact. His depth and width of experience will be the bedrock from which BBDO will contribute and influence India from Bengaluru. Watch out, Bengaluru, BBDO is here!
On joining BBDO India, Digvijay said, “What got me excited to join BBDO was my initial interactions with Suraja and Josy. Through our conversations, it became very evident that we have an exciting journey of growth ahead - not only in terms of growth in numbers but also client relationships through meaningful and impactful work. I look forward to being a part of this dynamic team.”