Ogilvy's Digvijay Singh Shekhawat joins BBDO India

Digvijay comes with 20 years of experience across categories such as technology, automobile, jewellery, publishing, e-commerce, luxury and start-up brands. He has worked with multinational agencies including Wunderman, Ogilvy and India Today, India’s leading media house.

A certified digital professional with extensive experience in marketing, advertising and sales along with being a management graduate, Digvijay’s strength lies in his integrated communications with experience spanning across both B2B and B2C. He has led global brands in India, such as Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, BMW, Amazon, and leading national brands for including Tanishq, Zoomcar, Cricket.com, CK Birla group and India Today.