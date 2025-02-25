Ogilvy's Ritu Sharda joins Pravis as Partner & Chief Creative Officer

Pravis, a marketing agency, announced the appointment of Ritu Sharda as its partner and chief creative officer. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Sharda joins Pravis from Ogilvy.

In her new role, Sharda will oversee Pravis’ creative strategy, aligning brand-building and performance marketing to address business challenges.

Ritu Sharda, partner and chief creative officer, Pravis stated “Creativity in the digital world is being forced into silos —brand storytelling on one side, performance marketing on the other. But true brand success comes from integrating the two seamlessly. That’s what excites me about Pravis. It’s built to be tech- first, with no silos and a compensation model tied to brand success. This is where I see the future, and I’m excited to build it with them.”

Vishal Gupta, co-founder of Pravis, added, "Brands have split agencies to manage different parts of the marketing funnel, resulting in lower ownership and agility. At Pravis, we take complete ownership of the entire funnel and tie our remuneration model to brand growth. With Ritu Sharda on board, we now have one of the sharpest creative minds ensuring that the power of creativity flows through the entire funnel seamlessly."

With 24 years of experience, Sharda has worked on brands including Mirinda, 7 Up, McDonald’s, Samsung, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, HP, Google, BMW, Ford, KFC, MasterCard, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Pernod Ricard, Dalmia Cement, Mother Dairy, and Dabur.

Prashant Sinha, co-founder of Pravis, commented, "In a market of sameness, great creativity acts as a force multiplier—driving both brand differentiation and the efficiency of marketing spends. Ritu, with her track record of delivering award-winning, culture-defining work, will ensure that creativity becomes a growth engine, not an afterthought in a digital-first world."