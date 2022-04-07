Ogilvy's Shouvik Roy to join G.O.A.T Brand Labs

Shouvik Roy is one of the most influential talents in the advertising and marketing industry. With over two decades of experience in brand consulting, strategic planning, marketing strategy, advertising and digital transformation, Shouvik’s expertise is as wide as it is deep. In the past, he has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Dabur, Samsung, SBI Card, Godfrey Phillips India, National Geographic, Colorbar Cosmetics, BMW, Cars 24, Pernod Ricard India and Paper Boat, the last of which has raised a total of over $103 million in funding. He has also co-founded two successful startups in the branding and communications space. His last venture, Brand Planet (Elephant) was acquired by YAAP in 2016.