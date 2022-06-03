Oindrila Roy moves on from Essence

She took to Twitter to make the announcement, claiming she would never be the same again.
Oindrila Roy, the head of strategy, India, at Essence announced that she would be moving on from the company. She had spent the last 3 years and 6 months there.
According to her Linkedin profile, she has over 20 years experience as a strategist in the world of advertising. Prior to her stint at Essence, she worked at Leo Burnett Mumbai as senior vice president and business Head.
Before that, she was working at a consultancy called Bright Angles consultancy - which has been founded by ex-Unilever strategiest Nisha Sampath. Roy was managing partner there. Her next move is unknown as of now.
(This is a developing story.)