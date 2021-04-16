Ola’s Aishvarya Murali moves on

Prior to joining Ola, Murali was vice president, marketing and growth at furniture rental platform Furlenco.
Ola’s head of marketing Aishvarya Murali has moved on from the company. Murali made the announcement in a post on LinkedIn.
“Cannot be more grateful for the depth and width of experience, exposure and learning - launching categories, relaunching countries and launching ride hail in London, the marquee ride hailing capital of the world! To the teams and people who were part of the ride - thank you. I’ve built a solid bunch of friends, mentors and teams for life. And super duper excited about the next chapter. Just. Cannot. Wait!” she wrote.
Prior to joining Ola (in 2019) Murali was vice president, marketing and growth at furniture rental platform Furlenco. With over 18 years in the industry, she has spent significant part of her career at FMCG major HUL.