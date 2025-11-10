OLX India appoints former Zepto senior leader Apoorv Pandey as CMO

OLX India has roped in Apoorv Pandey as chief marketing officer. He joins the online classifieds platform from Zepto, where he worked as SVP - strategy for around a year.

Pandey returns to OLX after earlier stints with the brand between 2018 and 2020, where he led growth marketing, brand, performance and CRM. His career spans roles across e-commerce, food delivery, advertising tech and quick commerce. In the past, he held senior growth and marketing roles at Moloco, and at Zomato where he led user growth, marketing and the brand launch of Blinkit. He has also worked across markets in India and Southeast Asia in strategy, brand and customer lifecycle roles.

In his new role, Pandey will lead marketing strategy, brand development and growth initiatives for OLX India as the platform sharpens its market positioning and business objectives.