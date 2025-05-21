OLX India appoints Olive Sen as Chief Business Officer – Horizontal Business Unit

OLX India, an online classifieds platform, has appointed Olive Sen as chief business officer – Horizontal Business Unit (Non-Autos). In this strategic role, he will spearhead growth and innovation across the real estate, jobs, mobiles, electronics and more categories.

Olive brings over a decade of diverse experience spanning the consumer internet, product strategy, and digital marketplace ecosystems. He spent more than 7.5 years in the classifieds space, including over six years at OLX Group, where he led product, marketing, and analytics functions—playing a key role in driving user growth, engagement, and monetization across the platform. Prior to rejoining OLX, he served as chief product officer at BetterPlace, a full-stack workforce management platform, and held leadership roles at Thinkfoods.in and NYX.

An IIT Kharagpur graduate, Olive has previously worked with Nissan Motors and ZS Associates, building a strong foundation in engineering and consulting before moving into product leadership roles.

Vinay Sanghi, chairman and founder, CarTrade Tech, said, “We are excited to welcome Olive back to OLX. His deep understanding of the platform, coupled with a strong strategic vision, makes him the ideal leader to drive our Horizontal Business Unit (Non-Autos) business forward. We are confident that his leadership will unlock new avenues of growth and significantly enhance user engagement in these categories.”Commenting on his appointment, Olive Sen said, “I’m excited to return to OLX India at a time when the classifieds space is evolving rapidly. The Non-Autos categories—from consumer goods to real estate and jobs—represent a massive opportunity to build for scale and depth. I’m looking forward to working with the incredible team at OLX to unlock this potential and deliver meaningful experiences for our users.”

This appointment aligns with OLX India’s broader vision to be a trusted platform that connects buyers and sellers across every aspect of daily life.