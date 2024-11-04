OLX India MD and CEO Amit Kumar resigns

CarTrade-owned OLX India has announced that its managing director and CEO, Amit Kumar, will step down from his role effective January 31, 2025, according to a recent BSE filing.

Kumar, who previously served as vice president of the e-commerce platform, was instrumental in expanding OLX India from a pilot initiative in Delhi-NCR to a nationwide retail presence. Under his leadership, he managed functions such as product development, operations, sales, HR, finance, and regional growth. Before this, Kumar was an angel investor and advisor at Spyne.

Amit Kumar has advanced from a management trainee to a Global CXO and CEO over a 16-year career, gaining experience in regions including Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. He has worked across multiple sectors, such as classifieds, e-commerce, FMCG, and telecom, with a focus on building scalable businesses and strong teams. His expertise covers segments from premium to lower-income markets.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Britannia, Uninor, Times Internet, Snapdeal and more.