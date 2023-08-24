OMD appoints Dileep Raj Singh as Head of Digital for APAC

Singh will be supporting OMD’s local teams in APAC on operational excellence, and digital transformation frameworks and roadmaps.
OMD Asia Pacific has added Dileep Raj Singh as head of digital, to their regional leadership team. Singh has extensive experience in product, media agency, and client side in APAC, North America, and the United Kingdom. For the past ten years, he has been building digital marketing teams that cover performance marketing, digital media planning, ad/martech, product marketing, branding, and measurement.
As HOD, he will be responsible for furthering OMD's digital leadership agenda by helping clients address their business challenges and digital ambitions. He will work with local teams in APAC on operational excellence and digital transformation frameworks and roadmaps. Additionally, he will collaborate with regional and global networks to initiate complementary workstreams for our clients in APAC.
“We will continue to invest and win in digital as part of our wider goal to be our clients’ most trusted business transformation partner,” said Charlotte Lee, CEO of OMD APAC.
“It is our global ambition to continue our leadership position in digital, data and technology. In line with this ambition, we are excited to have Singh come on board the OMD APAC leadership team. His background of agency, in-house and start-up experience position him perfectly to understand and address our clients’ business needs,” added Lee.
“Digital media and access to our audience, as we know it, is changing quite rapidly around us. This puts most of us in a delicate but remarkable position, a position from which we can shape and contribute to conversations about the next evolution of digital media. As we embark on this journey, I want to leverage the strength of the OMD network – people, technology, data, tools and platforms – to help our clients pivot and navigate through all the new and evolved possibilities in digital media. With this, I aim to position OMD as an unrivaled partner for our current and future clients; to dominate and succeed in this incredibly competitive and multifarious digital realm,” said Singh.
Singh will report to Lee and work closely with the team, including chief strategy officer (CSO) David McCallen and chief client officer (CCO) Sadhan Mishra, to drive and support digital, data and technology needs for APAC local markets and regional clients.
Mishra has recently been promoted to the position of chief client officer of OMD APAC in June 2023. Previously, he worked as the chief executive officer of OMD Singapore, a position which he was promoted to last August. Mishra has been with OMD for over thirteen years and, in his new role, will focus on key client relationships.