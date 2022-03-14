OMD India appoints Iti Kaul as Head of Digital Practice

The appointment will be effective from April, 2022.
Making strides in its transformational growth, OMD India has appointed Iti Kaul to spearhead the digital practice for the agency from April 2022. Showcasing exemplary leadership in a lateral movement, Iti will take charge of the role from PHD Media, where she currently leads Digital Planning as its General Manager.
Bringing with her a wealth of experience in this realm, Iti has over 13 years of rich experience in the industry. She has lent her astute digital strategies on global mandates across industries for Fortune 500 companies. A young thought leader to watch out for, Iti comes with an exhaustive understanding of nurturing client communities. She is adept at creating media plans that foster agile growth opportunities for brands - a practice she spearheaded at PHD’s Digital Planning division out of the Gurgaon office.
Commenting on the appointment, OMD India’s CEO, Anisha Iyer, said, “The story of OMD India's growth and success is one that is driven by our people and their unwavering commitment to delivering better decisions for our clients, unapologetically and innovatively. Iti’s role will add significant leverage to our digital practice as we create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients. We are thrilled to have her on board and are confident that her expertise and future-ready perspectives will elevate our work to drive greater impact and successes for client growth."
Further building upon elevations within the Group, Iti is yet another leader to be promoted within Omnicom Media Group, spotlighting the company's sharp focus on driving growth for its people. In her new role, she will be reporting to Anisha Iyer.