OMD India appoints Iti Kaul as Head of Digital Practice

Commenting on the appointment, OMD India’s CEO, Anisha Iyer, said, “The story of OMD India's growth and success is one that is driven by our people and their unwavering commitment to delivering better decisions for our clients, unapologetically and innovatively. Iti’s role will add significant leverage to our digital practice as we create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients. We are thrilled to have her on board and are confident that her expertise and future-ready perspectives will elevate our work to drive greater impact and successes for client growth."