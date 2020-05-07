OMD India's Lalit Agrawal joins ZEEL

He has joined as VP Sales Planning & Strategy.
Lalit Agrawal from OMD India has recently joined ZEEL as vice president sales planning & strategy. Lalit was working as senior vice president at OMD India, where he had the longest stint of his career as he joined the company in 2010.
Prior to OMD, Lalit was working with Star India as senior marketing manager (May 2006 - June 2010) and The Times Of India as deputy manager for a short span. In the past, Lalit has also worked with media agencies like Mediacom, Mindshare, Interface Communications and Madison Media at different roles.