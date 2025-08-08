OMD names Ellen Griffin as Global Chief Operating Officer

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) agency OMD has appointed Ellen Griffin President, global chief operating officer. Griffin, who most recently served as OMD’s global chief client solutions officer, will draw on the breadth of capabilities across OMG and the Omnicom network to help brands navigate business transformation and unlock marketing-led growth.

“Earlier this year, OMD made a bold new promise: We create what’s next,” said OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas. “With this new role, we’re delivering on that promise by building solutions that tap into Omnicom’s full advantage across media, data, CRM, commerce, content, and creativity. Ellen brings the vision and operational leadership to help our clients win in an increasingly complex and challenging business environment."

Griffin joined OMD in 2018 as global innovation director, and later became globail chief client solutions officer, where she led the evolution of OMD’s model, talent, and capabilities. Her work was instrumental in designing custom client solutions powered by Omni, Omnicom’s global marketing intelligence platform—contributing to more than $2.5 billion in net new business wins.

Commenting on her new role, Griffin said, “In a time of accelerated disruption, even the most seasoned marketers are challenged to keep pace. This role is about accelerating and scaling transformation—ensuring OMD delivers the expertise, tools, and operating models that give our clients a competitive edge today and resilience for tomorrow.”

Her appointment is effective immediately, reporting directly to Manas.