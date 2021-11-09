OMD Worldwide names George Manas as CEO

He succeeds Florian Adamski, who was elevated as CEO of Omnicom Media Group.
Omnicom Media Group’s OMD Worldwide has recently announced George Manas as its new CEO after Florian Adamski was promoted to CEO of Omnicom Media Group
George was previously president and chief media officer of OMD USA, where he expanded OMD’s modern media offering, with transformative solutions both before and during the pandemic, where his leadership helped to secure close to $1 billion in new business.
In George’s own words, “Being entrusted to lead the organization that Flo and the entire leadership team have spent the past four years rebuilding, reimagining and restoring to its place at the top of the industry is both an incredible honor and awesome responsibility.."
