Omkar Bagdekar joins Sintex as Digital Marketing Head

Omkar Bagdekar joins Sintex by Welspun World as digital marketing head. Before this, Bagdekar spent three years at Polycab India, where he most recently served as the DGM of digital marketing.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bagdekar has over 14 years of experience in marketing and sales. His expertise includes digital and social media marketing, digital media buying, business development, customer acquisition, and market research. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as JSW Steel and Mahindra Lifespace Developers.