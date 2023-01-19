OML appoints Manav Parekh as Creative Head

Manav Parekh - executive creative director - OML Entertainment, said, “I am hugely excited to be part of an organisation that has always championed new-age pop culture in India. OML is intrinsically at the nexus of the creator economy and, by extension, the digital content landscape in India. Brands are getting bolder than ever before, thanks to digital, evolving comms at breakneck speeds. As creatives at OML, our endeavour is to address this and be at the forefront of new-age brand building that is quick, impactful and most importantly, sustainable. We believe that brands aren’t just advertisers but publishers too. This is reflected beautifully in our teams with not just advertising folks but creatives from varied backgrounds, from stand-up comedy to long-form content specialists. I am super stoked for this journey, can you tell?”z