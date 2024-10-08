OML Entertainment announces Preranaa Khatri as chief business officer

OML Entertainment, a creative and entertainment business network, has announced the appointment of Preranaa Khatri as chief business officer (CBO). Khatri has over two decades, she brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to content, and the creator and revenue ecosystem.

Prior to joining OML, Preranaa has held various leadership roles in media and entertainment focusing on her forte of content strategy, creator management, and revenue optimisation. Thus, making her a perfect fit for the dynamic environment at OML and the company’s plans for the future which include a continued streamlining and growth of advertising, creator tech, talent representation and long-form content production; an independent mix that’s symbiotic but will feed into each other's growth.

Preranaa’s previous tenure at OML in 2016 saw her leading key initiatives that significantly boosted the company’s market presence and revenue streams. Preranaa will report to Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML Entertainment while playing a critical role in shaping the future of the company by reinforcing efforts for a more future-ready transformation.

“I’m looking forward to driving growth at OML with Preranaa. Her extensive experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership skills will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the media and entertainment industry. She's one of the most empathetic leaders I've had the opportunity to work with, and I can't think of anyone better to build our teams with,” said Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML Entertainment.

Preranaa Khatri, OML’s new CBO expressed her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be back at OML, a company that has always been close to my heart. I look forward to working with the talented team here to explore new opportunities and drive growth in the content and creator space. Together, we will continue to create impactful and engaging experiences for all our stakeholders.”