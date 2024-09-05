OML Entertainment CEO Gunjan Arya steps down; Tusharr Kumar takes the helm

Gunjan, outgoing CEO of OML Entertainment, said, "I couldn’t be more proud to announce Tusharr as our CEO. It has been an incredible journey at OML Entertainment, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented and passionate individuals. Together, we've pioneered new forms of entertainment, expanded globally, and driven cultural change through innovative content. While moving on is a bittersweet decision, I am confident in the bright future that lies ahead for OML Entertainment with Tusharr at the helm. Tusharr has been a driving force at OML Entertainment, and I couldn't be more confident in his ability to lead the company as the next CEO. His deep understanding of the content and creator landscape, and our revenue ecosystems, combined with his strategic vision and acumen, make him the ideal leader to steer OML Entertainment during the company’s next phase of growth.”