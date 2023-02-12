OML's EVP Preranaa Khatri quits

Khatri has been associated with companies like TAM Media Research, Gracenote, in the past.
Preranaa Khatri, executive vice president, Brand Solutions at Only Much Louder, has quit. Khatri joined OML in 2016 as head of research at AIB and has been leading the brand solutions team since then.
With almost 12+ years of experience, Khatri has been associated with companies like TAM Media Research, Gracenote, in the past. Prior to joining OML, she served as the associate manager, Business Development of TAM for three years.
In the LinkedIn post, Khatri shares:
"My time at OML (which now comes to an end) has been the most enriching experience of my career, giving me opportunities to dabble in things I could have never imagined: be it leading an amazingly hardworking Brand Solutions team, working with some of the most innovative brands and creative talents around, or being a part of the NH7 Weekender festival across everything from brand servicing to being on security and frisking duty at the gates!"