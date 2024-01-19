Omnicom Media Group India appoints Jigar Rambhia as Sports Lead

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Jigar Rambhia to lead its Sports Practice. Jigar joins the group with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the sports industry. In his most recent stint as the COO of Sporjo, he has donned a number of hats to drive successful initiatives that yielded business growth. His previous assignments include a 16-year-long assignment at Wavemaker and across organisations like TME (Rediffusion Y&R) and Madison Communications.