Omnicom Media Group India appoints Jigar Rambhia as Sports Lead

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Jigar Rambhia to lead its Sports Practice. Jigar joins the group with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the sports industry. In his most recent stint as the COO of Sporjo, he has donned a number of hats to drive successful initiatives that yielded business growth. His previous assignments include a 16-year-long assignment at Wavemaker and across organisations like TME (Rediffusion Y&R) and Madison Communications.
Kartik Sharma, group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “With immense first-hand experience navigating the complexities of the landscape, Jigar brings a unique perspective that aligns with our goals for innovation and advancement. With him leading the charge, we're all geared up to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for our clients through avenues of the sporting world."
Speaking on his appointment, Jigar Rambhia, said, “It's an exciting time to be in the midst of India's transforming sports landscape. The ecosystem today is a vibrant playground offering bespoke avenues for brand engagement and enhanced fan experiences and holds great potential. I'm excited to navigate these tides, helping steer OMG India's efforts towards valuable outcomes.”