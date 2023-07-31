Omnicom Media Group India elevates Deep Singh as National Head of Strategy

Deep embarks on a collaborative journey with the group and its CEOs and chief growth officer to deliver on ambitious growth targets and pitches for new business opportunities. A key focus will be the wide-scale adoption of Omni’s product suite – Omnicom’s precision marketing and insights platform, to deliver outstanding business outcomes. Having demonstrated his astute decision-making skills and acumen at PHD, Deep will now be tasked with addressing the strategic requirements of OMD and PHD India’s key clients, leveraging the agency’s future-facing offerings to help clients unlock new potential and building a strong, strategic foothold for Omnicom Media Group in the market, while working with key stakeholders to simplify the complex.