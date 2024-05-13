Omnicom Media Group India ropes in Rita Verma as its chief talent officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She holds a master's degree in human resources development from Welingkar Institute of Management.
According to a press release, Rita Verma has joined Omnicom Media Group India as its chief talent officer. Rita will be stepping in as a successor to Anju Kurien, who retired from her position after 13 years of service at the group.
In the new role, Rita Verma is tasked with solidifying OMG India’s people-centric ethos, championing the group’s vision, and nurturing future-ready teams to advance the growth trajectory.
No stranger to the Omnicom community, Rita has been in the network for the past 19 years – leading the HR function at DDB Mudra Group, part of Omnicom Advertising Services in India.
Her move within Omnicom is yet another signal to the company's culture of collaboration and promoting the best talent across its diverse portfolio of agencies.