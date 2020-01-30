Omnicom Media Group names Kartik Sharma CEO for India

With over 25 years of media experience under his belt, Sharma served in a leadership capacity at some of the largest agency networks, including Mindshare, Lintas Media, Madison Media and Maxus as well as managed blue-chip clients such as L’Oreal, Mondelez, Netflix and Vodafone. In his new role, Sharma will work closely with Priti Murthy, CEO of OMD India, and Jyoti Bansal, CEO of PHD India, on chartering the continued growth of the agency brands in India.