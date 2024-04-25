By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Omnicom Media Group ropes in Saurabh Kundra as business director- investments

Saurabh holds a MBA from IILM Institute for Business and Management.

According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Saurabh Kundra has been appointed as Omnicom Media Group's business director (investments). Previously he was working for AGL -Hakuhodo as an associate director.

This is his second stint with the company. He was earlier associated with the company as a senior executive and later manager of digital implementation.

Saurabh has 9 years of professional experience in various companies including Businessworld, sharekhan, Ogilvy & Mather, Essence, and AGL-Hakuhodo.

