OMTV appoints Sahil Kiran Vaidya as Head of Business & Strategy

Nitin Jai Shukla, founder & MD of OMTV commented, “I'm excited to have Sahil as a significant part of OMTV, he will add to the growth of the company with his enormous experience in the media industry. We have ambitious growth plans to expand and monetize the content as we are ready with our first original big ticket show. Right now, we are a free app and soon with OMTV originals and library of our acquired content we will be coming in the market in a big way. Sahil has huge experience in syndicating the content and with his expertise I'm sure OMTV is bound to grow leaps and bounds.”