OMTV appoints Sahil Kiran Vaidya as Head of Business & Strategy

OMTV, India's first sanatan storytelling platform, announced the appointment of Sahil Kiran Vaidya as Head of Business & Strategy. In this new role, Sahil will take care of overall growth of the company via various associations and collaborations where increasing the subscription base and reaching out to wider audience via various creative ideas is his core competency. He will look after the distribution of content and revenue generation via syndication.
Sahil holds 20 years of experience as a business professional with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and digital industry. He previously worked with VSERV as DGM Operator Alliances. Sahil is a strong business development professional skilled in business strategy, business operations management, customer lifecycle management, mobile applications, B2B and D2C Account Management. An inspirational leader with a strong track record of business transformation, integration and turn-around, majorly across the telecom, media, BFSI and SME sector. He has delivered fantastic results across geographies, cultures, scales and environments as a business owner. Has had a significant role in onboarding investors, raising capital, and evaluating investment and M&A deals.
Talking about the new role, Sahil said, ”Thrilled, excited to be a significant part of OMTV. It’s content with knowledge, pride and enlightenment. I have a firm belief that very soon OMTV is going to be competing with the top most OTT platforms in India. It shall soon spread its wide wings across the globe. When Nitin and I discussed this whole proposition for the first time I just remember saying one word on the opportunity “Enormous”. Going forward there will be challenges but nothing can withstand the strength of OMTV.”
Nitin Jai Shukla, founder & MD of OMTV commented, “I'm excited to have Sahil as a significant part of OMTV, he will add to the growth of the company with his enormous experience in the media industry. We have ambitious growth plans to expand and monetize the content as we are ready with our first original big ticket show. Right now, we are a free app and soon with OMTV originals and library of our acquired content we will be coming in the market in a big way. Sahil has huge experience in syndicating the content and with his expertise I'm sure OMTV is bound to grow leaps and bounds.”
Sahil is based out of Mumbai. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management and MBA in Marketing & Finance from Welingkar's College, Mumbai University.