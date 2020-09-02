ON PURPOSE hires Dipankar Mukherji for newly created post of Executive Creative Director

He was most recently Executive Creative Director at ODN Digital Solutions.
ON PURPOSE has hired Dipankar Mukherji as its first executive creative director to bolster its offer for creative solutions for brands.
Dipankar joins ON PURPOSE with over 22 years of experience in the advertising industry on 80 plus Indian and international brands across various categories. Having built the early part of his career at J Walter Thompson and then moving on to Hakuhodo Percept, Access Leo Burnett, Cheil Worldwide, followed by an entrepreneurial stint with Commasutra, Dipankar was most recently executive creative director at ODN Digital Solutions, one of the fastest growing digital, e-commerce and content companies. His portfolio of work includes brands like PepsiCo Food & Beverages, UNICEF, Nestle, Siemens, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Airtel, Samsung and many others.
With Dipankar on board, ON PURPOSE is strengthening its creative solutions for brands and organisations wanting to reach consumers in new and exciting ways and drive more compelling behaviour change programmes. At ON PURPOSE, Dipankar will lead the design and content team, working with its existing clients on strategic brand communications, brand campaigns, TVCs and brand design programmes.
Commenting on the appointment, ON PURPOSE Managing Partner, Girish Balachandran said, “Times like these, make you do crazy stuff. We’re far too aware of the role of powerful creative and design for visual storytelling to let an opportunity like this, of hiring someone of Dipankar’s caliber and experience, pass by. Looking forward to doing some magical work, together”.
“ON PURPOSE is charting a unique path in the industry. To use the power of communications to focus on social change in India. I’m excited about the role and am looking forward to working with the team on delivering big picture narratives and insight-driven campaigns for our clients,” said Dipankar.
In its third year now, ON PURPOSE has built a portfolio of clients in climate action, public health, education and gender issues. It is has consistently won Consultancy and Team of the Year Awards from Kaleido, Campaign India and Fulcrum, since it started in 2017. In 2020, for a second year in a row, it ranked as one of the Top 5 Best Consultancies to Work for across APAC, by Provoke Media and is the only representative from India to be ranked across all categories. It exists to use communications to drive social change in India.