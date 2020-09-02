ON PURPOSE hires Dipankar Mukherji for newly created post of Executive Creative Director

In its third year now, ON PURPOSE has built a portfolio of clients in climate action, public health, education and gender issues. It is has consistently won Consultancy and Team of the Year Awards from Kaleido, Campaign India and Fulcrum, since it started in 2017. In 2020, for a second year in a row, it ranked as one of the Top 5 Best Consultancies to Work for across APAC, by Provoke Media and is the only representative from India to be ranked across all categories. It exists to use communications to drive social change in India.