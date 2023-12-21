ONDC appoints Anjani K. Jajodia as Vice President- project management

Anjani’s role will be focused on shadowing the MD & CEO, ONDC in accelerating the expansion of ONDC network.
Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce and industry, Government of India, has announced the onboarding of Anjani K. Jajodia as vice president for project management.
In his current role, Anjani will provide support for various projects and reviews under the CEO's purview.
With over 12 years of experience, Anjani possesses a sharp skillset for developing sustainable growth strategies. He has closely collaborated with top leadership at organisations like ITC and Zomato, contributing to business growth, analytics, strategic planning and financial management.
He embarked on his corporate journey at EY, dedicating three years to statutory audits for diverse organisations listed with the NSE, India. He transitioned to a finance position at ITC and later joined Zomato in 2022.
T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said, “We welcome Anjani at a pivotal phase of ONDC expansion. His extensive experience and business acumen will surely be an asset as we set eyes on our future goals for the upcoming year."
Anjani is a chartered accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Calcutta University.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Anjani added, “I am thrilled to be part of ONDC at a pivotal moment when it is poised to revolutionise the entire digital commerce ecosystem in the country. While there may be unique challenges in the Open Network, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented ONDC team to contribute to every stage of the network's growth and expansion”.