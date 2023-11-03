ONDC appoints Ikea's Anupama Priyadarshini as SVP - Corporate Governance, Risk & Compliance and Investor Relations

Previously at Ikea, she worked as CFO, Business Navigation Manager, and Director for IKEA Supply, South Asia.
Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, recently announced the addition of Anupama Priyadarshini to its team. By assuming the position of senior vice president - corporate governance, risk & compliance, and investor relations, she will play a crucial role in elevating the governance, risk management, compliance, and investor relations within the ONDC network, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and responsible business practices.
With a career spanning 25 years, Anupama has expertise in various sectors, including retail, steel manufacturing, and beverages. She has spent 14 years with IKEA, serving as the CFO, Business Navigation Manager, and Director for IKEA Supply, South Asia. During her tenure, Anupama played a pivotal role in driving responsible and sustainable purchasing practices for IKEA's global stores and markets while also increasing local sourcing in the Indian retail market.
Prior to her tenure with IKEA, Anupama made substantial contributions to Tata Steel's growth strategy, concentrating on enhancing its cost competitiveness on a global scale. She also had a brief but impactful stint with PepsiCo, where she was responsible for overseeing capital investments within the Indian beverages market. Beyond her corporate role, Anupama has served as a visiting faculty member at some prestigious institutions, including XIM University, MDI Gurgaon, and IRMA.
T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC said, “The ONDC team is delighted to welcome Anupama onboard. With her vast experience and proven expertise across diverse sectors, notably her instrumental roles at IKEA, Tata Steel, and PepsiCo, we are confident that she will be a key asset in enhancing ONDC's commitment to corporate governance, risk management, compliance, and investor relations. We eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions she will bring as we continue to strengthen our commitment to excellence and responsible business practices within the ONDC Network."
Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Anupama Priyadarshini stated, “I'm excited to be a part of ONDC, which aims to make digital commerce more inclusive and accessible on a large scale for the country. By assuming the responsibilities of my new role, I foresee a tremendous opportunity to be a part of the evolutionary journey of a democratic ecommerce ecosystem. ONDC's focus on leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure to benefit the masses through innovation and technology mirrors my values. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to drive excellence as the network continues to grow and expand.”