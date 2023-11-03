ONDC appoints Ikea's Anupama Priyadarshini as SVP - Corporate Governance, Risk & Compliance and Investor Relations

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Anupama Priyadarshini stated, “I'm excited to be a part of ONDC, which aims to make digital commerce more inclusive and accessible on a large scale for the country. By assuming the responsibilities of my new role, I foresee a tremendous opportunity to be a part of the evolutionary journey of a democratic ecommerce ecosystem. ONDC's focus on leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure to benefit the masses through innovation and technology mirrors my values. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to drive excellence as the network continues to grow and expand.”