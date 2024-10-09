One Health Assist appoints Divya Dixit as chief growth officer

One Health Assist announced the appointment of Divya Dixit, as chief growth officer (CGO). In this pivotal role, Divya will be responsible for spearheading the organisation’s growth initiatives, driving revenue generation through strategic partnerships and multi-channel marketing efforts, both in domestic and international markets.

With over 25+ years of diverse experience in growth marketing, digital transformation, and business expansion, Divya has previously worked with leading organisations such as Alt Balaji, ZEE5, Saregama, Tata Docomo, Star TV, UTV, Sony Entertainment, and Barista Coffee. Her ability to scale businesses and transform brands has consistently delivered impressive results across sectors, establishing her as a leader in growth-driven roles. At Alt Balaji, under her 4-year leadership tenure, it witnessed a stupendous business growth, growing from a 7 Crore topline to a 110 Crore.

As the CGO, Divya’s mandate focuses on driving business to consumer revenue for the brand and strategic business collaborations as well as focus on wellness and ecommerce divisions. Her role will encompass creating and executing growth-driven strategies that expand the company’s footprint in India as well as International Markets, ensuring brand's continued upward trajectory.

Davinder Bhasin, founder of One Health Assist, expressed his enthusiasm about her appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Divya onboard as our chief growth officer. Her exceptional portfolio in scaling companies through growth as well as strategic initiatives speaks for itself and she will play a crucial role in our vision to be the market leader as we enter this dynamic phase in the healthcare sector.”

Karan Arora, co-founder of One Health Assist, added, “Divya’s proven track record of driving growth across diverse industries speaks volumes. As a forward-thinking healthcare ecosystem, One Health Assist will rapidly establish its market presence and Divya’s fresh perspective will be key to revolutionising healthcare ecosystem”

Speaking on her new role, Divya Dixit, chief growth officer of One Health Assist, said, “I’m excited to join One Health Assist at such an inflection point for the healthcare sector. Leveraging my experience across industries and startups, I look forward to driving top line initiatives that will further One Health Assist’s mission to revolutionise healthcare through digital transformation as well as driving incredible consumer experience. The brand is uniquely positioned to be an industry leader, and I’m eager to be a part of this growth curve.”