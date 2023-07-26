One Plus’s Jyotirmoy Ghosal joins NU as Chief Business Officer

With over two decades of industry experience in the consumer electronics business, Jyotirmoy made significant contributions in growth of Samsung India in different capacities and later moved on to his last stint as Business Head at OnePlus. Here, he demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, transforming the brand’s online-only image to well-distributed offline retail and, thus, establishing its omnipresence in the Indian market. With an impressive track record, Mr. Ghosal is now set to weave his expertise at NU, spearheading the organisation's efforts to revolutionise the sector.