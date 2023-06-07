One Source bolsters group leadership team; onboard global expertise

Leaders from Safe Security, inFeedo, upGrad are now members of the leadership.
One Source announced the appointment of Debaman Guin, Akanksha Srivastava, and Pranav Allawadhi to its leadership team. While Debaman joins after stints heading global marketing communication for firms such as BT Group plc, Sorenson Capital, InnoVen Capital, Tiger Global Management, LLC investees, Safe Security and inFeedo, Akanksha, and Pranav have been elevated after spending the last few years at the firm.
Before One Source, Pranav worked on brands ranging from Myntra to Aeropostale to U. S. Polo Assn. At One Source, he will lead the Branding & Films studio, working on integrated remits spanning pharma, consumer goods, FMCG, energy, and more. Akanksha joined One Source from Temasek Holdings investee, upGrad, where she was heading up Learner Communication and Marketing. Over the last three years at One Source, remits her Digital & Content Marketing Practice has worked on span energy, sustainability, healthcare, technology, edtech, and more.
Over the past decade, all three leaders have demonstrated an acute ability to build businesses and grow teams. They will work alongside the Board at One Source, to take the firm through the next phase of growth.
The three leaders will report to Srishty Chawla and Sandeep Rao, Co-founders of One Source.
“Akanksha, Pranav, and Debaman bring to the table experience counselling brands and leadership globally, from the likes of IBM to Pizza Hut to Panasonic. They have been instrumental in growing businesses they have been a part of multifold”, said Chawla, to which added Rao, “We have grown at a rapid pace over the first five years of our journey, quickly becoming a firm that is trusted by global leaders as well as Indian behemoths. With the leaders we have now groomed and onboarded, we look to continue and build on the growth we have seen the last few years”.
One Source has grown 100% YoY across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore over the last five years. The firm more than tripled its client base and revenues in the 2020-23 period, signing on an average of eight to 10 integrated remits every quarter. The firm has also managed to do well by its people, with appraisals for the 2018-23 period being 24%, 25%, 27%, 30.17%, and 25%.