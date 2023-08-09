OneNative Advertising appoints Anand Makhija as VP, Operations and Strategy

Before joining OneNative Advertising, Anand was leading programmatic revenue and partnerships for Sharechat.
OneNative Advertising, a leading integrated digital media advertising company, has announced the appointment of Anand Makhija as their vice president of operations and strategy. With over 14 years of experience in the Adtech industry, Anand brings a wealth of knowledge in programmatic, partnerships, and ad-operations from both the client and publisher sides. His track record includes notable stints at Sharechat, Outbrain, and Komli Media.
Before joining OneNative Advertising, Anand played a pivotal role in leading programmatic revenue and partnerships for Sharechat. Prior to that, he served as Outbrain's Director of Business Development for Engage in India, where he successfully forged and strengthened relationships with esteemed publishers in the region.
About the new role, Anand said, "I am thrilled and honored to take on this responsibility. India has always been a crucial market for Adtech platforms, and we are witnessing continuous growth and evolution each year. It's a great privilege to be part of this thriving ecosystem, and I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise in contributing to the growth of OneNative. I am looking forward to working together with the OneNative team to achieve new heights."
Anand began his career with Komli Media, where he spent nearly 6 years in publishing management and media planning, honing his skills and building a strong foundation in the industry.
Established six years ago, OneNative Advertising has grown to become a significant player in the digital media advertising landscape. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has offices in Delhi, Bangalore, and Singapore.
The team at OneNative is delighted to welcome Anand Makhija onboard and believes Anand’s rich experience in the supply side, programmatic advertising as well as ability to work with teams across borders will add great value to OneNative’s plans for the future.
Deepak Karnani, co-founder and director, OneNative Advertising, said, "We're happy to have Anand on board. He comes with the right mix of experience on the supply side, platforms as well as programmatic channels. This will help us pursue the growth we are targeting as well as help us with new initiatives beyond native advertising. Anand will be working closely with the core team of OneNative in driving the new initiatives in India & South East Asia."