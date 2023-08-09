OneNative Advertising appoints Anand Makhija as VP, Operations and Strategy

About the new role, Anand said, "I am thrilled and honored to take on this responsibility. India has always been a crucial market for Adtech platforms, and we are witnessing continuous growth and evolution each year. It's a great privilege to be part of this thriving ecosystem, and I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise in contributing to the growth of OneNative. I am looking forward to working together with the OneNative team to achieve new heights."