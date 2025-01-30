Advertisment
OnePlus elevates Supreeth T. to Head of Brand, Community & Media Strategy

Prior to this role, he served as the head of media and performance strategy.

afaqs! news bureau
OnePlus has named Supreeth T. as head of brand, community and media strategy. Prior to this role, he served as the head of media and performance strategy. He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

He is a creative marketer with ten years of experience in building media and brand strategies for some of the premium brands across markets. In the past, he has owrked with PUMA Group, Verizon Meida, and Yahoo.

He joined OnePlus in 2019 as lead- digital marketing and analytics. Later, he rejoined the company in 2021 as senior manager of media strategy and digital.

