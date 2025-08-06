Only Much Louder names Manav Parekh as Executive Vice President, Creative

Only Much Louder has appointed Manav Parekh as executive vice president – creative. Prior to this role, Parekh was working as senior vice president and executive creative director at the organisation.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Parekh has over a decade of experience in content management. He began his career as a copywriter and later advanced to roles in copy supervision, creative strategy, and creative direction.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Hungama, Jack in the Box Worldwide, Indigo Consulting, Edelman India, Hotstar, VICE Media, and Leo Burnett