Oommen Thomas appointed Group CEO of RICE Adamas Group after ABP tenure

Oommen Thomas, after his superannuation as the national head at The ABP Group, has joined as the group CEO of the RICE Adamas Group, Kolkata.

Founded in 1985 by Prof. (Dr.) Samit Ray, the RICE Adamas Group is one of West Bengal’s leading educational conglomerates. The Group operates Adamas University from its 120-acre campus in Kolkata, while RICE Education has been a key player in the state’s competitive exam coaching space.

Adamas Tech Consulting provides IT and digital solutions across the globe, with operations in India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, England, and the USA, and has expansion plans for Canada, Australia, and Singapore.

In addition, the Group also runs the Adamas International School, Adamas World School, and Adamas Kids. With its initiatives in sports, philanthropy, innovation, skill development, and societal progress, the RICE Adamas Group continues to make a significant impact across multiple sectors.