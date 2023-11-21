OpenAI appoints Emmett Shear as new interim CEO

Shear has confirmed the leadership role by sharing a post on X.
OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear, former CEO of Amazon-owned Twitch, as the new interim CEO, replacing Mira Murati. Shear posted the development on X, formerly known as Twitter.
This marks the third change in CEO leadership in the company within a span of three days. After Sam Altman's departure, Murati was elected as interim CEO by the board. She was serving as OpenAI’s chief technology officer.
Shear, 40, recently stepped down as CEO of Twitch after working for more than 11 years at the live video streaming platform. He has been working as a partner at Y Combinator for the last seven months, advising startups for fundraising strategies and technical approaches.
He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Yale University.
After joining OpenAI as new interim CEO, Shear plans to implement a three point plan for the next 30 days. He will hire an independent investigator to examine the ouster of Sam Altman, gather insights from investors and employees for the same and revamp management and leadership to restore trust in the company and prioritise customer-centric results.
Meanwhile, Sam Altman has joined Microsoft to lead a new AI research team, as informed by Satya Nadella, Microsoft chief.