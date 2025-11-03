OpenAI promotes Pragya Misra to lead India strategy

Pragya Misra has been promoted to head of strategy & global affairs, India, at OpenAI. She joined the company in April 2024 and previously led its global affairs function for India.

Announcing the update on LinkedIn, Misra wrote: “Eighteen months ago, I joined OpenAI to lead Global Affairs for India, believing deeply that India would shape the global AI landscape. I’m excited to now step into an expanded role as Head of Strategy & Global Affairs, India, helping drive a unified long-term India strategy across product, policy, partnerships, and ecosystem development.

We are deepening our focus from supporting the IndiaAI mission to making our frontier models accessible and affordable, and building partnerships that drive inclusion, learning, and innovation. Our journey in India reflects what’s possible when technology meets local ambition.

India's success is central to OpenAI's mission and I’m energised to continue building with our team and partners.”

Before joining OpenAI, Misra was director of public affairs at Truecaller for nearly three years. She has also held roles at WhatsApp Inc. as communications manager, the Royal Danish Embassy as sector head for Lifesciences and Transport, and EY as assistant manager in the Markets Team.