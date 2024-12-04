OpenAI taps Kate Rouch as its first Chief Marketing Officer

OpenAI has appointed Kate Rouch as its first-ever chief marketing officer (CMO).In her new role, she will lead the marketing efforts for OpenAI's range of products, including ChatGPT, targeting both consumer and enterprise audiences. Rouch is set to begin her new role at OpenAI on December 10.

Advertisment

Rouch started her career as a consultant at The Bridgespan Group before moving on to Meta, where she spent more than ten years. As vice president and global head of brand and product marketing, she led marketing efforts for Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook.

Her expertise in managing diverse market sectors, ranging from cryptocurrency at Coinbase to social media at Meta, is considered a significant advantage for OpenAI as it enters a crucial phase of expansion.