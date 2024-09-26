OpenAI's CTO Mira Murati and senior execs depart amid leadership transition

OpenAI's chief technology officer, Mira Murati is departing the company. She announced on the social platform X that she is leaving the company to "create time and space" for personal exploration.

As per media reports, CEO Sam Altman revealed that chief research officer Bob McGrew and another research leader, Barret Zoph, are stepping down.

In her statement, Murati expressed that the decision to leave the ChatGPT maker was made after deep reflection. "I’m stepping away to focus on my own exploration. Right now, my priority is ensuring a smooth transition and sustaining the momentum we’ve built," her post read.

I shared the following note with the OpenAI team today. pic.twitter.com/nsZ4khI06P — Mira Murati (@miramurati) September 25, 2024

Murati described her six-and-a-half years at OpenAI as an extraordinary privilege and expressed gratitude to CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman for their support throughout her tenure. Altman stated that transition plans would be announced soon.