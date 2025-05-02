OPG Mobility appoints Ajay Dhiman as President – COO & CTO

OPG Mobility (formerly Okaya EV), a prominent player in India’s electric mobility landscape has announced the appointment of Ajay Dhiman as president – chief operating officer (COO) & chief technology officer (CTO) for its electric vehicle and EV Components business. In this Strategic leadership role, Ajay will oversee the company’s core operational and technology functions, covering manufacturing, research & development, product development, quality, strategic sourcing, supply chain management, and business strategy.

Advertisment

Most recently he worked as senior vice president at Revolt Motors, he played a role across CXO-level functions, including operations, research & development, product engineering, strategic sourcing & supply chain, and P&L Management.

Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions at top automotive OEMs such as Honda, Renault-Nissan, Subros, and Sonalika Group, where he led high-impact projects across 2W, 3W, and 4W segments. A B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, coupled with dual MBAs in Marketing and Operations.

Ajay has been at the forefront of developing and launching market-leading vehicles, setting up large-scale manufacturing operations, and driving cutting-edge technological innovations.

Commenting on the appointment, Anshul Gupta, managing director, OPG Mobility said “We are delighted to have Ajay Dhiman join our leadership team at a pivotal moment in OPG Mobility's journey. As we step up our presence in the EV ecosystem, Ajay’s deep experience in product development and operations will be invaluable in scaling our EV and components business. His thorough knowledge of both legacy systems and new mobility technologies will drive value, innovation, and faster execution across our transformation journey.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Ajay Dhiman said “It’s an honor to join OPG Mobility at such a transformative time. The brand’s vision of delivering inclusive and innovative electric mobility solutions aligns strongly with my passion for engineering excellence, innovative products and future-focused manufacturing. I look forward to working closely with the leadership and teams to strengthen our product pipeline, accelerate product innovation, strengthen our technological edge, enhance operational excellence, and scale solutions that support India’s evolving mobility needs. We aim to position OPG Mobility as a frontrunner in shaping India’s electric mobility revolution.”