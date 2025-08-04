OPG Mobility appoints Maharana Ray as President & Chief Growth Officer

OPG Mobility (formerly Okaya EV), a prominent player in India’s electric mobility landscape, announced the appointment of Maharana Ray as president & chief growth officer (CGO). In his new role, Maharana will lead the company’s EV business including the Ferrato and OTTOOPG brands while driving expansion, market development, brand building, and strategic business alliances within the Indian electric mobility value chain.

A leader with over two decades in the auto, electric mobility, and energy sectors, Maharana has most recently served as vice president at Chetak Electric (Bajaj Auto), spearheading the network development, strategic planning, and customer experience initiatives, successfully expanding the brand's pan-India footprint.

Maharana’s career spans both international and domestic markets, with hands-on experience in 16 countries. His expertise covers sales, service, spares, channel management, and HR, making him a well-rounded professional equipped to deliver holistic business growth and operational excellence. He is an alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.

Commenting on the appointment, Anshul Gupta, co-founder, OPG Mobility said, "We are delighted to welcome Maharana Ray to our leadership team. As OPG Mobility enters into its next phase of expansion, his leadership and extensive experience in the mobility and energy segments will be critical to accelerating our business. His vision and emphasis on execution fit well with our overall strategy for the electric vehicle businesses."

Talking about his new role at OPG Mobility, Maharana Ray expressed, “As one of India's fastest growing electric mobility solution providers, I am excited to join OPG Mobility and Power. The company's mission to develop inclusive, reliable, and sustainable electric mobility solutions that truly shape the future of transportation deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership to explore new avenues for growth, scale operations, and strengthen our presence across India and international markets. We will strive together to build a future where OPG Mobility is a trusted partner in India and the world's EV journey."

As the newly appointed president & chief growth officer at OPG Mobility, Maharana will be driving strategic growth efforts aimed at growing sales faster, unlocking revenue growth opportunities, and building the company's distribution and retail reach in India. He will further drive efforts at strengthening brand presence and fueling market growth.