OPPO appoints Damyant Singh Khanoria as CMO; strengthens India leadership

Commenting on his new role, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India said, “OPPO has been on a remarkable growth journey in India over the last six years. Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India. It is an absolute honour for me to lead the OPPO marketing team at a time when our brand and the industry is seeing unprecedented growth.”