OPPO India appoints Elvis Zhou as President

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand today announced the appointment of Elvis Zhou as the president of its India Operations. In his new role, Zhou will be spearheading OPPO’s business strategy in India.
Elvis takes the position in order to fulfill the company’s expansion plans as OPPO continues to build momentum in the India market. His vision and leadership skills will be responsible for steering OPPO’s business in India and achieve the company’s vision to be a sustainable organization contributing to a better world. Zhou will report to Charles Wong, vice president, Global Sales at OPPO.
Welcoming Elvis Zhou on board, Charles Wong, vice president of Global Sales, OPPO said, “Elvis has been an integral part of the OPPO India. His experience in the smartphone industry makes him the ideal person to lead our ambitious India growth strategy as we expand our operations. We extend a warm welcome and congratulate him on his new role.”
Commenting on his new role, Elvis Zhou said, “OPPO has emerged out to be a leading smartphone player in the Indian market under Wong’s guidance. I am extremely excited to take on this new role at OPPO India. Indian mobile market is growing exponentially and I look forward to further strengthen the brand presence in the country by providing great user experience with our products”.
Zhou has spent over 11 years with OPPO in various roles starting as the regional manager of OPPO East Guangdong wherein he was responsible for sales in the region. He played a critical role in the global expansion of OPPO to the Indian market in 2013 and has been associated with OPPO India for over 6 years now. He also served as the general manager of OPPO Mumbai.