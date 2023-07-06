Optimedia appoints Amitoj Singh as CEO

Previously, he worked as Director at Affle.
Optimidea, a media and advertising solutions provider has appointed Amitoj Singh as its new CEO. With a career spanning nearly 20 years in the media industry, Singh brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role.
Singh's journey in the media world began in 2004 when he joined HT Media. During his tenure at HT Media, he honed his skills and developed a deep understanding of the industry, laying a strong foundation for his future endeavors.
In 2007, Singh joined Tyroo, a digital advertising company. Serving in various capacities from 2007 to 2008, he contributed to the company's growth and played a crucial role in shaping its sales strategies.
Singh then moved on to join the Indian Express Group, where he served as the manager of sales from 2009 to 2011. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and forging strategic partnerships, contributing significantly to the organization's success.
Throughout his career, Singh has made valuable contributions to several prominent organizations in the media and advertising industry. He has worked with companies like YouMint and DGTL Media.
As the national head of business development at Optimise Media, Singh spearheaded the company's expansion efforts. His strategic vision and ability to forge strong partnerships played a vital role in driving growth and establishing the company as a leader in the industry.
In his most recent role as director at Affle, Singh made significant contributions to the company's overall success. His insights, coupled with his expertise in media and advertising, helped shape Affle's business strategies and solidify its position as a key player in the market.