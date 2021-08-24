Optimise Media India elevates Shaan Raza as CEO, India

“Shaan has been a phenomenal asset to Optimise India for almost a decade. A digital native, over the years, Shaan has developed an intuitive knack and understanding of how the digital business landscape operates and has even been a pioneer of sorts in many respects. In fact, she has played a key role in bringing forth the concept of performance marketing as a niche component of digital marketing toolkit to Indian businesses grappling with digital transitions. Because of her vision and insights, she has become one of the most sought after performance marketing professionals in the industry. It is no wonder that thanks to her strategic outlook, product and process innovation skills, networking capability and above-all diligence and perseverance, Optimise India has graduated from a modest 7-member team and a smattering of clients to an impressive 100+-member company with nearly 1500 clients and 20,000 publishers. I am certain she would help the company grow even further in the coming future, said LD Sharma, India managing director, Optimise Media.