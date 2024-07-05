Option Designs appoints Rahul Kumar as business director for digital media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rahul joins Option Designs from Dentsu iProspect, where he served as an associate account director.
Option Designs, a digital marketing agency offering a range of digital and mainline services, has announced the appointment of Rahul Kumar as the new business director for digital media business. With more than thirteen years of extensive experience in digital marketing, media strategy development, and business development, Rahul is set to drive innovation and growth for Option Designs.
Rahul joins Option Designs from Dentsu iProspect, where he served as an associate account director. In this role, he provided strategic direction, supervised digital marketing operations, and led a team of professionals to ensure the successful execution of campaigns. His performance-driven approach and expertise in augmenting business have been instrumental in his career.
Throughout his career, Rahul has established strategic alliances with key decision-makers in target organizations, driving revenue and business growth. His leadership skills are evident in his ability to lead a team of professionals, fostering a collaborative environment to ensure successful campaign execution. Rahul has worked with prominent clients like PepsiCo, Airtel, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Hathway Broadband, Vikram Solar, Niva Bupa, BIBA, and Wolters Kluwer, further showcasing his versatile experience.
Rahul Gandhi, CMO of Option Designs, commented on Rahul's appointment, "We are thrilled to welcome Rahul Kumar to the Option Designs team. His extensive experience and proven track record in digital marketing and business development will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. We are confident that Rahul's strategic vision and leadership will drive exceptional results for our clients."
Rahul Kumar expressed his excitement about joining Option Designs: "I am honored to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. The opportunity to drive innovative strategies and achieve meaningful results with the talented team at Option Designs is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to our shared success and helping our clients achieve their business objectives."
Option Designs is confident that Rahul's expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the agency, driving growth, and delivering outstanding results for their clients.