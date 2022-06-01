Organic BPS appoints media veteran Ninan Thariyan as President

About his new role, Ninan commented. “I am very keen on taking up the new challenge with Organic BPS. It is all about purpose, which will ultimately lead to brands operating in the ‘safe space’ of the economy, the socially just and the environmentally safe’. I was fascinated by the original work done by Organic BPS in this domain and felt that companies across the country need this kind of strategic support in purpose branding and marketing. What’s more delightful than leading the mission to create a beautiful world in which Business, People and the Planet thrive in absolute harmony.’’