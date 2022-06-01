Organic BPS appoints media veteran Ninan Thariyan as President

He will be leading a team of senior professionals to scale up the company’s operations in the new markets.
Ninan Thariyan, a veteran in media and marketing, has joined Organic BPS, India’s First Brand Purpose Consultancy, as its President. This move is part of the company’s plans to foray into the newer markets in India and GCC.
Ninan had an illustrious career spanning four decades in the media industry. In his previous assignment as CEO of DT Nxt, he conceived, planned & launched DT NXT, the English language newspaper from the stables of Daily Thanthi, the largest read Tamil newspaper. Having honed his skill sets from the Times of India, where he led the marketing mandates in various capacities for the Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai markets, he created history with the TOI launch in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy.
He will be leading a team of senior professionals to scale up the company’s operations in the new markets. Joining the team are S. Vivekanandan, as Director, Purpose Residency, Tamil Nadu; Sheeba Kondur, as associate vice president, Karnataka and Navya Paul, as associate vice president, Kerala.
About his new role, Ninan commented. “I am very keen on taking up the new challenge with Organic BPS. It is all about purpose, which will ultimately lead to brands operating in the ‘safe space’ of the economy, the socially just and the environmentally safe’. I was fascinated by the original work done by Organic BPS in this domain and felt that companies across the country need this kind of strategic support in purpose branding and marketing. What’s more delightful than leading the mission to create a beautiful world in which Business, People and the Planet thrive in absolute harmony.’’
Dileep Narayanan, the founder and managing director of Organic BPS, said: “It’s great to have a team of professionals who strongly believe in the power of purpose. A media doyen like Ninan will bring many years of diverse experience in media, brands, and advertising. He and the team can immensely help our mission of encouraging business leaders to pursue the path of purpose. We have already forayed into Tamil Nadu and Karnataka markets with offices in Chennai and Bangalore. We hope to start our GCC operations soon with our office in Dubai. Ninan would be leading these expansion plans.’’
Organic BPS, an Indian Brand Purpose consultancy, help Businesses Grow sustainably by Discovering, Activating and Communicating their Higher Purpose. Founded in 1999 by Dileep Narayanan, a committed conservationist and brand mentor, Organic BPS has cultivated many purpose-driven brands.