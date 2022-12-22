Orient Electric appoints Rajan Chauhan as Lead - Integrated Media

Prior to this, he was with Havells India as Head Of Media.
Orient Electric has recently roped in Rajan Chauhan from Havells India as Lead - Integrated Media. At Orient Electric, he will be heading the entire media buying activities for the company. Chauhan joins the electronics company after a short stint with Havells India as media head.
A media professional encompassing integrated strategies & business planning across categories – FMEG, Consumer Durables, FMCG/CPG, Auto & Lifestyle, Rajan is a graduate of Delhi University. He had prior stints with GroupM, MediaCom, Zenith OptiMedia, MEC, Carat Media Services, Mindshare and Starcom.